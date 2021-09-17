Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,100 shares, an increase of 263.7% from the August 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

NYSE:OIA traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $8.15. 44,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,316. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $8.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.25 and its 200-day moving average is $8.11.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0305 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the second quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the first quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

