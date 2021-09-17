Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,520,100 shares, a growth of 256.1% from the August 15th total of 2,111,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 308.2 days.

Shares of KUASF stock remained flat at $$12.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 25,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,922. Kuaishou Technology has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $54.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.16.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KUASF shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kuaishou Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Kuaishou Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Kuaishou Technology, an investment holding company, provides live streaming, online marketing, and other services. It offers Kuaishou Flagship, a short video and content based social networking platform; Kuaishou Express; Kuaishou Concept; Yitian Camera, an app to create photographs, videos, and vlogs; Kmovie, a shooting, editing, and production tool; AcFun, a video sharing website; and Kuaikandian, an information content aggregator.

