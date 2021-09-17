Bellwether Advisors LLC Purchases 837 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 290.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,342,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 160,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.6% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,049,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.0% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 400,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,892,000 after acquiring an additional 36,371 shares during the period. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $4.08 on Friday, hitting $374.23. 993,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,697,750. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $369.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.24. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $260.11 and a one year high of $382.78.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

