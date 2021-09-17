Comparing BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) & Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) and Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get BRT Apartments alerts:

29.1% of BRT Apartments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.1% of Service Properties Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.9% of BRT Apartments shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Service Properties Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares BRT Apartments and Service Properties Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BRT Apartments $28.10 million 12.87 -$19.86 million $1.12 17.76 Service Properties Trust $1.27 billion 1.41 -$311.38 million $1.23 8.78

BRT Apartments has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Service Properties Trust. Service Properties Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BRT Apartments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BRT Apartments and Service Properties Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRT Apartments 0 2 3 0 2.60 Service Properties Trust 0 3 1 0 2.25

BRT Apartments currently has a consensus price target of $21.75, indicating a potential upside of 9.35%. Service Properties Trust has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.37%. Given Service Properties Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Service Properties Trust is more favorable than BRT Apartments.

Risk and Volatility

BRT Apartments has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Service Properties Trust has a beta of 2.47, meaning that its share price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

BRT Apartments pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Service Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. BRT Apartments pays out 78.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Service Properties Trust pays out 3.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BRT Apartments has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. BRT Apartments is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares BRT Apartments and Service Properties Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRT Apartments -29.99% -4.78% -2.35% Service Properties Trust -43.74% -26.11% -5.78%

Summary

BRT Apartments beats Service Properties Trust on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on February 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.