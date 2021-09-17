Axie Infinity Shards (AXS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $16.75 Million

Axie Infinity Shards (CURRENCY:AXS) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 17th. Axie Infinity Shards has a total market cap of $9.12 million and approximately $16.75 million worth of Axie Infinity Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Axie Infinity Shards has traded flat against the US dollar. One Axie Infinity Shards coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00001083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00059848 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002811 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.72 or 0.00134136 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00013469 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000402 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00045626 BTC.

About Axie Infinity Shards

Axie Infinity Shards is a coin. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity Shards’ total supply is 270,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,985,000 coins. Axie Infinity Shards’ official website is axieinfinity.com . The official message board for Axie Infinity Shards is axieinfinity.medium.com . Axie Infinity Shards’ official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity is a Pokémon-inspired universe where anyone can earn tokens through skilled gameplay and contributions to the ecosystem. Players can battle, collect, raise, and build a land-based kingdom for their pets. All art assets and Axie genetic data can be easily accessed by 3rd parties, allowing community developers to build their own tools and experiences in the Axie Infinity universe. Axie Infinity Shards are an ERC 20 governance token for the Axie universe. Holders will shape the future of Axie Infinity by signaling their support for upgrades to the ecosystem and directing usage of a Community Treasury. AXS holders will be able to claim rewards if they stake their tokens, play the game, and participate in key governance votes. Players will also be able to earn AXS when they play various games within the Axie Infinity Universe and through user-generated content initiatives. “

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity Shards

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity Shards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity Shards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity Shards using one of the exchanges listed above.

