Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Trading Down 4.6% on Insider Selling

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM)’s share price fell 4.6% on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $27.03 and last traded at $27.48. Approximately 1,683 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 246,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.80.

Specifically, Director Ansbert Gadicke sold 7,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $214,715.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 12,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $376,837.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,548,947.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 241,910 shares of company stock worth $7,001,352. Insiders own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CGEM. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cullinan Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). Analysts predict that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter worth $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cullinan Oncology in the second quarter valued at $58,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

