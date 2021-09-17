Short Interest in GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) Grows By 285.8%

GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,068,300 shares, an increase of 285.8% from the August 15th total of 276,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

GLGDF traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $2.31. 152,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,010. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.36 and its 200-day moving average is $2.23. GoGold Resources has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $2.95.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.80 target price on shares of GoGold Resources in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

Gogold Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and silver. Its projects include Parral Tailings and Santa Gertrudis. The company was founded on January 18, 2008 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

