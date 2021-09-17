Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRWU) Short Interest Down 68.3% in August

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRWU) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 68.3% from the August 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ ARRWU traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.87. Arrowroot Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.99.

Get Arrowroot Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARRWU. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition during the first quarter worth $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $118,000.

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

See Also: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowroot Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowroot Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.