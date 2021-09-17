Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.99 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00. Origin Bancorp reported earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 76.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Origin Bancorp.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $66.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.59 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Origin Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Origin Bancorp by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,524 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,658,000 after purchasing an additional 9,485 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Origin Bancorp by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,742,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,885,000 after purchasing an additional 97,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 5.3% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 128,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Origin Bancorp stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.30. 76,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,551. Origin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.40 and a 1 year high of $46.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $923.63 million, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.55%.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

