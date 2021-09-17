Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $2.09 Million Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,879 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 5.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,857 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,184,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 12.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 82,452 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $22,140,000 after buying an additional 9,202 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.1% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,777 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 72.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $248.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $196.15 and a 12 month high of $295.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.01. The firm has a market cap of $61.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.14%.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total transaction of $1,322,675.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NSC. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.10.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

