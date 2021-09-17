FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,702 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 82,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $23,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 5,779.5% during the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,281 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $41,550,000 after acquiring an additional 143,793 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,913 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,099,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,388 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,027,167,000 after acquiring an additional 131,866 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $258.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $276.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.04. The stock has a market cap of $68.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $230.27 and a one year high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 21.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.51%.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Barclays boosted their target price on FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on FedEx from $365.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on FedEx from $318.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.29.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

