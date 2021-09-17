Bellwether Advisors LLC Has $595,000 Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY)

Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY) by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PMAY. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $734,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter valued at $254,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,559,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,750,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,512,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - May alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PMAY traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.75. The company had a trading volume of 148 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,479. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May has a 1-year low of $25.93 and a 1-year high of $30.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.25.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.