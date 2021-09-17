Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Hits New 12-Month High at $163.00

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $163.00 and last traded at $163.00, with a volume of 322 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $160.88.

Several research firms have recently commented on OMCL. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.49 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet raised Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.06.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 124.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.42. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $272.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Omnicell news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 41,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.05, for a total transaction of $6,409,427.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total value of $1,815,620.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,443,118.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,284 shares of company stock worth $14,728,766. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMCL. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Omnicell in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Omnicell by 141.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Omnicell by 175.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Omnicell by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

