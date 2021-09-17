Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Announces $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.405 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%.

Nucor has raised its dividend payment by 6.6% over the last three years.

NUE stock traded down $1.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.96. 14,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,272,421. The company has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.38. Nucor has a 52-week low of $44.05 and a 52-week high of $128.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nucor will post 19.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Nucor news, CFO James D. Frias sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total transaction of $6,501,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP D. Chad Utermark sold 47,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.15, for a total transaction of $5,003,142.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 207,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,792,442.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,814 shares of company stock worth $15,115,839. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.31.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

