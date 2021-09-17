AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,288 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Community Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth approximately $302,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its position in AT&T by 2.1% during the second quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 21,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its position in AT&T by 28.7% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,006,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,088,000 after buying an additional 1,117,153 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in AT&T by 7.0% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its position in AT&T by 2.1% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 304,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,759,000 after buying an additional 6,325 shares during the period. 51.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $27.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $196.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.03, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.82 and a 200-day moving average of $29.21.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. New Street Research raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Redburn Partners began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.16.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

