Employees Retirement System of Texas Purchases 9,000 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $9,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 246.0% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 34,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 24,185 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 28,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,503,000 after purchasing an additional 12,121 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 129,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,621,000 after purchasing an additional 9,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. 62.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Cowen assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target (up from $265.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.15.

CRWD stock opened at $265.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -319.53 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $259.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.68. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.10 and a fifty-two week high of $289.24.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total value of $759,045.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.10, for a total value of $1,156,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 271,754 shares of company stock worth $69,990,178. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

