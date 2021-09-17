Greenleaf Trust Has $2.11 Million Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FAST. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 52.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 77.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FAST shares. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.29.

In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $1,936,269.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Nicholas J. Lundquist sold 32,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $1,850,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 449,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,189,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,265 shares of company stock valued at $123,014 and have sold 142,089 shares valued at $7,910,739. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

FAST traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,106,491. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.67 and its 200-day moving average is $52.28. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $56.39. The firm has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 4.16.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.17%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

