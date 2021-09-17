YENTEN (YTN) Market Cap Reaches $97,397.57

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. YENTEN has a market capitalization of $97,397.57 and approximately $24.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, YENTEN has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One YENTEN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,370.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,457.66 or 0.07299117 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $180.92 or 0.00381923 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $624.07 or 0.01317411 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.97 or 0.00120260 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.32 or 0.00547429 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $240.63 or 0.00507977 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.95 or 0.00339763 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006333 BTC.

YENTEN Coin Profile

YTN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for YENTEN is yentencoin.info . YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

Buying and Selling YENTEN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YENTEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YENTEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

