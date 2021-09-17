Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) to Announce $1.30 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) will announce $1.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ovintiv’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.46 and the lowest is $1.08. Ovintiv posted earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4,433.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ovintiv will report full year earnings of $4.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $5.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $7.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ovintiv.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.36. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 32.51%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Cowen upgraded Ovintiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup upgraded Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America began coverage on Ovintiv in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.93.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.55 per share, with a total value of $126,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 318.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 797,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after buying an additional 606,969 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,569,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,542,000 after buying an additional 19,844 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter worth about $1,303,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 7.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,357,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,345,000 after buying an additional 94,885 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 31.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 12,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ovintiv stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $29.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,865,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $33.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 3.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.00%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

