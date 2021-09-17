Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

AMBBY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Nordea Equity Research cut Ambu A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Danske raised Ambu A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ambu A/S in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ambu A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get Ambu A/S alerts:

OTCMKTS:AMBBY traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263. Ambu A/S has a one year low of $25.55 and a one year high of $58.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.45 and a 200 day moving average of $40.65.

Ambu A/S engages in the development, production, and marketing of diagnostic and life-supporting devices for hospitals and rescue services. It operates through the following segments: Anaesthesia; Patient Monitoring & Diagnostics; and Visualisation. The Anaesthesia segment offers products from resuscitators, face masks, and laryngeal masks to the single use flexible intubation scope.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ambu A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambu A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.