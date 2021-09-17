JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.75.

JKS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Roth Capital cut their price target on JinkoSolar from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 2,619.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 980,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,928,000 after buying an additional 944,455 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the second quarter worth about $2,209,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the second quarter worth about $284,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 375.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in JinkoSolar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $604,000. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JKS traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.50. The company had a trading volume of 19,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,410. JinkoSolar has a 1-year low of $22.96 and a 1-year high of $90.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.47.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.12. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 0.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect that JinkoSolar will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

