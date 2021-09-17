Bellwether Advisors LLC Purchases 9,322 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 233,050.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,322 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.08.

RCL traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.13. 62,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,439,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.49. The company has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.80. Royal Caribbean Group has a one year low of $51.33 and a one year high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $50.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.36 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($6.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 5,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total transaction of $411,276.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Further Reading: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.