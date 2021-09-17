Lafayette Investments Inc. Has $200,000 Stock Holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Lafayette Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,846,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,872 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,489,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,013,000 after acquiring an additional 625,052 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,679,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,161,000 after acquiring an additional 186,571 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,555,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,384,000 after purchasing an additional 70,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,538,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,993,000 after purchasing an additional 137,223 shares during the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WRE stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,956. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.17 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.90. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.17). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 82.76%.

Several analysts have commented on WRE shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

