Bellwether Advisors LLC Increases Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 1,301.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,336 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 844,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $266,000. CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,132,000. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.7% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 18,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 6.4% during the second quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on C. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.97.

NYSE:C traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.96. The stock had a trading volume of 293,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,548,379. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.49 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The company has a market capitalization of $141.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.12.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

