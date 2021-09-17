Nicholas Investment Partners LP Cuts Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP reduced its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 41.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,308 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Theleme Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at about $178,032,000. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 543.2% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,046,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $180,246,000 after purchasing an additional 884,015 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 29.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,897,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $604,419,000 after purchasing an additional 875,666 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 96.2% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,192,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,930,000 after purchasing an additional 584,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 62.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,352,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,807,000 after purchasing an additional 520,646 shares during the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADI. KeyCorp upped their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded down $1.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $171.77. 18,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,516,736. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.66 and a 52-week high of $175.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.70 and its 200-day moving average is $161.41.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

Analog Devices announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

