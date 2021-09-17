Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Stock Position Decreased by Nicholas Investment Partners LP

Nicholas Investment Partners LP lessened its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,982 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Generac by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Generac in the 2nd quarter worth about $276,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Generac by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Generac in the 2nd quarter worth about $800,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Generac by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 82,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNRC stock traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $440.00. 1,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,371. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.80 and a 1-year high of $466.92. The stock has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $428.87 and a 200-day moving average of $368.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The business had revenue of $919.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.36 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 5,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,177,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,419,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,203 shares of company stock valued at $5,492,350. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on GNRC shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $434.50.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

