eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.020-$0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.90 million-$21.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.54 million.eGain also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.030-$0.000 EPS.

Shares of EGAN stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $11.33. 66 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,175. The stock has a market cap of $355.31 million, a P/E ratio of 54.10 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.64. eGain has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $20.88.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. eGain had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 8.89%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that eGain will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded eGain from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.33.

In other eGain news, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $230,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $53,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,297.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eGain during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of eGain by 10.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of eGain by 26.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares during the last quarter. 52.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eGain

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

