Andesa Financial Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,003 Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,702,000. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 93,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Schlumberger by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 59,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 22,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifePro Asset Management acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,169,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SLB stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.63. The company had a trading volume of 91,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,499,771. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.52. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $36.87. The stock has a market cap of $40.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, September 9th. TheStreet upgraded Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.10 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.84.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

