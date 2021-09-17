Lafayette Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Lafayette Investments Inc. bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.2% during the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.7% during the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 1,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.58.

Shares of NYSE DLR traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.97. 14,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,438,869. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.65 and a 52-week high of $168.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.45 and a 200-day moving average of $151.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. Analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.60%.

In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 55,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $9,171,265.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,289.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 22,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.04, for a total value of $3,729,647.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at $3,071,771.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,534 shares of company stock worth $33,852,311 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

