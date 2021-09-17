Andesa Financial Management Inc. Has $352,000 Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 65.6% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on ICE. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total transaction of $206,529.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $240,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 7,645 shares of company stock valued at $913,410. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.08. The stock had a trading volume of 15,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,751. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.41 and a 52 week high of $122.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.73.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. Analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

