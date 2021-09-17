AGF Investments Inc. Raises Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 20,831 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Rockwell Automation worth $35,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on ROK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.25.

In other news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.28, for a total transaction of $778,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,496.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.68, for a total transaction of $932,872.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,075 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,564 shares of company stock worth $6,494,604 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $317.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $310.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $36.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.57 and a twelve month high of $327.20.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

