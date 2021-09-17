Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Gap Down to $191.35

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $191.35, but opened at $186.80. Hubbell shares last traded at $186.80, with a volume of 24 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HUBB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $198.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.39.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.20. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Hubbell in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,817,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 157,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,433,000 after acquiring an additional 11,925 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,841,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,029,000 after acquiring an additional 13,779 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 138,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,874,000 after acquiring an additional 8,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

