CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Shares Gap Down to $132.32

CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $132.32, but opened at $128.67. CMC Materials shares last traded at $129.13, with a volume of 201 shares.

CCMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised CMC Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn raised CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank raised CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.46.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $309.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.54 million. CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 21.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 90,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,658,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 33,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after buying an additional 6,332 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,749,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Running Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in CMC Materials by 8.6% during the first quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 34,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

About CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP)

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

