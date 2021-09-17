Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Shares Gap Down to $24.29

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.29, but opened at $23.45. Unisys shares last traded at $23.33, with a volume of 544 shares.

UIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Unisys in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Unisys alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.67. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.47.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.35. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 60.11% and a negative net margin of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $517.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Unisys’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Unisys news, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $242,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,832.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Unisys by 230.4% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 65,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 45,778 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Unisys during the 1st quarter worth $641,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unisys during the 1st quarter worth $402,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Unisys by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,660,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Unisys by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 10,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Unisys Company Profile (NYSE:UIS)

Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.