CWM Advisors LLC Purchases 2,465 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of O. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Realty Income by 20.7% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 46,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,974 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 37.4% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 63,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,262,000 after buying an additional 17,376 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Realty Income by 5.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 429,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,264,000 after purchasing an additional 20,489 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Realty Income by 3.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 15.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,123,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,323,000 after purchasing an additional 152,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on O shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.14.

Realty Income stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,267,114. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.53 and a 200-day moving average of $67.86. The stock has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of 69.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $72.75.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $464.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.48%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.