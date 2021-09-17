Analysts Anticipate Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) to post earnings of $1.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Camden National’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.05. Camden National posted earnings per share of $1.11 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Camden National will report full-year earnings of $4.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Camden National.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.05. Camden National had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 13.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Camden National in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Camden National from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAC. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camden National by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 49,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,597,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Camden National by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Camden National by 97,460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Camden National by 232.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 16,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CAC opened at $45.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.76. Camden National has a 52 week low of $28.32 and a 52 week high of $49.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $681.32 million, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.46%.

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

