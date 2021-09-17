EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Trims Stock Position in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lessened its stake in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Select Energy Services worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sourcerock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,370,000. Crestview Partners II GP L.P. raised its holdings in Select Energy Services by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crestview Partners II GP L.P. now owns 3,853,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,274,000 after buying an additional 23,744 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Select Energy Services by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,315,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,529,000 after buying an additional 179,192 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Select Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Select Energy Services by 401.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 176,866 shares during the last quarter. 58.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WTTR stock opened at $5.49 on Friday. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $7.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.52 and its 200 day moving average is $5.72. The company has a market capitalization of $592.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 2.80.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 16.35% and a negative return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $161.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.05 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.99.

Select Energy Services Profile

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

