Zacks: Analysts Expect Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) to Announce -$0.52 EPS

Analysts forecast that Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) will announce earnings per share of ($0.52) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Jumia Technologies’ earnings. Jumia Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.48) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Jumia Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.86) to ($1.28). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($1.37). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Jumia Technologies.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JMIA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Jumia Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,025,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $670,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,586,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,114,000 after buying an additional 39,507 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,173,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. 35.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jumia Technologies stock opened at $19.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.53. Jumia Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $69.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.67.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

