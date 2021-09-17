Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $5.55 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter valued at $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 423.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 65.0% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 99 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 price objective (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.79.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,088.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $485,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,649 shares of company stock valued at $9,729,194 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $586.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $544.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $525.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $458.60 and a one year high of $615.60. The company has a market cap of $259.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.78, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. Netflix’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

