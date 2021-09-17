Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Invests $520,000 in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 17.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Zai Lab during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Zai Lab during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Zai Lab during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 45.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Zai Lab news, COO Tao Fu sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total value of $1,265,814.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 217,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,809,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Harald Reinhart sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.92, for a total value of $1,359,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 308,025 shares of company stock worth $47,752,727 in the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZLAB. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zai Lab has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.85.

Shares of Zai Lab stock traded down $3.15 on Friday, hitting $123.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,569. Zai Lab Limited has a twelve month low of $72.76 and a twelve month high of $193.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.36. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.53 and a beta of 1.11.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $36.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited will post -6.88 EPS for the current year.

Zai Lab Profile

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

