Analysts Set Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Target Price at $27.00

Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.33.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CCJ shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cameco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Cameco stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $23.93. The stock had a trading volume of 166,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,679,242. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.54 and a 200 day moving average of $18.44. Cameco has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 7.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -605.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $292.25 million during the quarter. Cameco had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. Equities analysts expect that Cameco will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Cameco by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 814,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,632,000 after purchasing an additional 11,605 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,443,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043,376 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 56,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 379,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 67,703 shares during the period. 60.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

