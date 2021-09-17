Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$8.13.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WCP shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Tudor Pickering lifted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of TSE:WCP traded down C$0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching C$5.72. 526,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,111,856. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.73. The firm has a market cap of C$3.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.46. Whitecap Resources has a 1-year low of C$2.18 and a 1-year high of C$6.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.78.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.016 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is 22.44%.

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,453,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$14,721,816. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 45,000 shares of company stock worth $255,950.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

