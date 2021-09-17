World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Receives $58.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.78.

Separately, Barclays raised their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WWE. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WWE traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,883. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $70.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81 and a beta of 1.49.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.18. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 39.48%. The business had revenue of $265.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.30 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

