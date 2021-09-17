Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Sells 100 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAT stock traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $200.87. The stock had a trading volume of 58,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,376,982. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $142.73 and a one year high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $210.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.80.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

