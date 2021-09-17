Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Increases Position in BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its position in BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT) by 39.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in BlueCity were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BlueCity by 27.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 543,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after acquiring an additional 116,762 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of BlueCity in the first quarter worth $118,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlueCity by 217.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 6,458 shares in the last quarter. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BlueCity by 100.0% in the second quarter. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. now owns 1,441,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,780,000 after acquiring an additional 720,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlueCity by 114.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 16,875 shares in the last quarter. 11.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Loop Capital downgraded shares of BlueCity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

BLCT traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $3.01. The company had a trading volume of 105,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,169. BlueCity Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $20.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.23.

BlueCity Holdings Limited operates a platform for LGBTQ community primarily under BlueCity brand in the People's Republic of China, India, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam. It operates Blued, a mobile app that offers various services to LGBTQ community, including live streaming, advertising, membership, merchandise sales, and other services.

