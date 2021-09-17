Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,735,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Blankinship & Foster LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Grace Capital lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Grace Capital now owns 1,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period.

VGT stock traded down $4.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $420.31. The company had a trading volume of 433 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,289. The business has a 50 day moving average of $416.33 and a 200 day moving average of $388.26. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $291.18 and a fifty-two week high of $430.28.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

