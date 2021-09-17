2,019 Shares in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Bought by Lafayette Investments Inc.

Lafayette Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in DaVita by 72.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in DaVita by 133.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in DaVita during the first quarter worth $63,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in DaVita by 34.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in DaVita by 246.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

In other DaVita news, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 37,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total value of $4,960,153.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,663,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $48,577.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,560,518.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,963 shares of company stock worth $5,741,151 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen started coverage on DaVita in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.83.

Shares of DVA stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $121.19. 2,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,708. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $80.85 and a one year high of $136.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.58.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 7.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

DaVita Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

