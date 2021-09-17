Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $612,000 Holdings in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 20.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,370 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 110,326 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 80,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 89,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 172,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 333,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 35,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PSEC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Prospect Capital from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

NASDAQ:PSEC traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $7.83. The company had a trading volume of 14,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,433,611. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.13. Prospect Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $9.25.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $157.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.03 million. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 152.51% and a return on equity of 8.37%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is currently 98.63%.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

