Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Grows Holdings in Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) by 156.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,459 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,990 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Stellus Capital Investment were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 3.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 8,561 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $322,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 9.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,949 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the first quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Cliffwater LLC boosted its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 7.2% during the first quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 257,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 17,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday.

NYSE SCM traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $253.71 million, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.00. Stellus Capital Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.75.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 61.55%. Analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.0933 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 95.58%.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

