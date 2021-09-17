Greenleaf Trust Purchases 14 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 283.3% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded down $4.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,602.97. 666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,464. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,595.71 and its 200-day moving average is $1,478.85. The company has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,085.85 and a 1-year high of $1,666.63.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total value of $6,743,120.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Mark A. Finestone sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,556.75, for a total transaction of $12,298,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,855,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,944 shares of company stock valued at $52,299,958 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AZO shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,636.00 price target (down from $1,700.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Argus downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AutoZone from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,650.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,567.06.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

